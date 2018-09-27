LETTER: See no good, speak bad

A book could be written about the psyche of our nation. A year ago we struggled under a corrupt president and many were despondent. The nation, across all divides, protested against Jacob Zuma and we now have President Cyril Ramaphosa, who is well equipped to stop the wave of corruption and to redirect the huge ship.

For anyone interested, there is enough information available of what has already been done about corruption, to take those responsible to task and to place SA on a healthy course again.

But many prefer to remain on the sidelines and question and criticise as though "they" are the government and "we" live somewhere else.

The focused and timely six-point plan that has just been released and in which the president’s hand is clearly visible is a shining example. Yet the familiar choir of critics spit venom in the media and social networks and summarily doom it to failure.

The plan must be read within the context of the realities facing SA and of what is politically doable now — in the real world and not the ideal world of the armchair critic.

SA successfully confronted many challenges in the past despite the tendency of many to focus on the negative. With the right attitude we can do it again.

A winning spirit leads to a winning nation.

Dawie Jacobs

Sterrewag