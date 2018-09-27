LETTER: Mbeki deaf to the ANC

This time it wasn’t a member of the opposition, a political analyst or a white farmer who criticised the ANC on its handling of the land issue — it was former ANC and SA president Thabo Mbeki.

In all probability he is still a member of the ruling party but he writes that the ANC has shifted from its core mandate of nation building by entering into racially divisive territory. He attributes this to the influence the EFF has on the ANC.

Mbeki’s comments may be described as counterrevolutionary and ill-disciplined but, like every member of the ANC, he is entitled to his opinion.

The issue of land is fundamental to the survival of the ANC. It came to power with promises of addressing the glaring imbalance in land ownership.

The ANC government has done little to address these glaring imbalances since it came to power in 1994. Mbeki ignored a call by members of his own party to redistribute land. He led the party at a time when it had a comfortable majority to amend the constitution to allow for land ownership to be transferred to blacks but failed to do so.

When ANC members get elected to parliament they forget their party’s mandate and only remember when there is another election. Mbeki was elected president of SA through delegates to the ANC conference and he owed it to the party’s members to drive the policies and resolutions they adopted.

Mbeki’s attack on the ANC’s position on accelerating land redistribution smacks of ignorance of the views and aspirations of the majority of members of his own party.

Visvin Reddy

Durban