LETTER: Hands off pension assets

In his column, PIC cash can help dig SA Inc out of a hole (September 25), Duma Gqubule says that we should apply the assets of the Government Employees Pension Fund to economic stimulus and transformation.

He says the apartheid government fattened the fund to ensure the safety of public servants’ pensions. There is truth in that, but the idea that we might dispose of pension assets in this way is a path already trodden by opportunists like the Guptas and the funding of Telkom share options following the disposal of its stake in Vodacom.

They might provide stimulus, as much as would the slaughter of a cattle herd for a big braai. There would be no milk in the future. Transformation might be claimed. But few jobs would follow.

Wisely invested, Government Employees Pension Fund assets could be the gift that keeps on giving. Unwisely invested, they will go the same way as SA’s oil reserves. The way to successful stimulus is through reducing state expenses, including a bloated civil service. The way to transformation is through multiplying the skills we have into more skills like the loaves and the fishes.

Barry Hay

Parktown North