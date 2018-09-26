Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Stimulus plan damp squib

26 September 2018 - 05:02
Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: GCIS
Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: GCIS
Image:

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s stimulus package is a predictable damp squib. The Zuma administration painted him into a small corner with few, if any, exits. Announcing a fund without securing the funding smacks of desperation.

Relief from the stupid tourist visa restrictions is a good first step. The ANC won’t see anything ironic in asking people they are routinely rude about (Europeans) to spend their money in SA.

On Friday public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan said he was looking forward to some state-owned enterprise miscreants being put behind bars. He’s obviously the eternal optimist.

Bernard Benson
Parklands

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
TIM COHEN: How the Zondo commission is becoming a ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
EXCLUSIVE: Cyril Ramaphosa writes for us on his ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
ALLAN GREENBLO: Enough already with the whining, ...
Opinion
4.
Venezuela's economy proves that socialism simply ...
Opinion
5.
Any establishment that admits children needs a ...
Opinion

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.