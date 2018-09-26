LETTER: Stimulus plan damp squib

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s stimulus package is a predictable damp squib. The Zuma administration painted him into a small corner with few, if any, exits. Announcing a fund without securing the funding smacks of desperation.

Relief from the stupid tourist visa restrictions is a good first step. The ANC won’t see anything ironic in asking people they are routinely rude about (Europeans) to spend their money in SA.

On Friday public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan said he was looking forward to some state-owned enterprise miscreants being put behind bars. He’s obviously the eternal optimist.

Bernard Benson

Parklands