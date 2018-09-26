LETTER: Only coalitions will work

SA’s current crop of politicians and political parties have neither the will nor the ability to initiate and give life to power-sharing governments.

The only workable solution for the country is a power-sharing (coalition) government, proving, as it already has in its short history, a highly effective antidote to corruption and poor governance levels.

SA is no different from other African countries that have been dominated for too long by a one-party government. The country has a deeply embedded culture of unbridled corruption, rapidly escalating crime levels and violent protests by citizens due to the lack of service delivery by their elected representatives.

The ANC’s latest attempt to transmogrify by electing President Cyril Ramaphosa was "sleight of hand" at best. The DA no longer holds the baton as champions of power sharing.

Recent events in the Nelson Mandela Bay and Tshwane metros clearly represent a betrayal of voters’ wishes and are in no way an indictment of responsibly run coalition government.

Coalitions require a binding contract between parties; a code of conduct that recognises and gives weighting to the electorate’s wishes and includes a commitment to transparent and accountable standards of governance.

Time is short — next year’s elections may be as soon as May.

Sandy Johnston

Nelson Mandela Bay