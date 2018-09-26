LETTER: Apartheid legacy endures

Despite some progress over the past 24 years, the legacy of apartheid in SA’s political economy endures. It can be seen in our schools, higher learning institutions neighbourhoods, workplaces.

Despite our celebrated constitution, progressive policies and the National Development Plan, the tough reality is that many poor citizens are struggling to provide for their families. They are confronted by inflation at the same time as high unemployment.

The constitution’s promise of economic democracy is slowly vanishing. The neoliberal policies and neoclassic economic theory that govern SA’s economy are leaving many vulnerable citizens behind.

Given the scale of corruption and looting of resources by the public and private sectors, who in government is thinking about "economic ideas that are not grounded solely on growth, are inclusive, and do not rely on a scarcity framework"?

For the beneficiaries of the status quo, it is easy to accept that capitalism and the so-called free market economy are the only solution. But surely other ways exist to reward people working against considerable odds, outside the conventional economy, to provide for their families?

We could broaden the definition of "economy" to a more inclusive "socially constructed system that manages how we as a society distribute and exchange resources". It is doubtful that the proponents of business as usual would agree.

Mpumelelo Ncwadi

Via e-mail