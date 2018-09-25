LETTER: SA on healthy new course

One could write a book about the psyche of our nation. A year ago we struggled under a corrupt president and many were despondent. Then the nation took hands across the divides, resulting in a new president who is well-equipped to stop the wave of corruption and to redirect a huge ship.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is doing precisely that in a focused manner, despite opposition from those who benefited from the corruption and the desperate endeavours of former president Jacob Zuma to save his own skin.

For anyone who is interested, there is enough information available of what has been done already to end corruption, to take those responsible to task and to place our country on a healthy course again.

But no, many prefer to remain on the sidelines and question and criticise all endeavours to correct the course, as if they are the government and "we" are living in a different reality.

The six-point plan, in which the president’s mark is clearly visible, is once again a shining example. The familiar choir of critics spit their venom in the media, especially on social networks, and summarily doom it to failure.

The plan must be read within the context of the current realities facing our country and what is politically doable. Our nation successfully confronted many challenges in the past in spite of the tendency of many to focus on the negative. With the right attitude, we can do it again. A winning spirit leads to a winning nation.

Dawie Jacobs

Sterrewag