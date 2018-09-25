LETTER: Now cut red tape

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s announcement that visa regulations for tourists are to be revised to ease their entry into SA is most welcome. It will make a big difference in the Western Cape in particular, which has invested heavily in its thriving tourist industry.

The economic stimulus package was generally positive and has certainly brightened the outlook for the country. What the visa changes show is that ways can be found to boost the economy without spending money.

The Cape Chamber of Commerce and Industry would now like to see a systematic search for hurdles and red tape so their removal can free the economy up further and give business the space to grow and create jobs.

The visa problems and the solutions were set out very clearly for the government, only to be met with stubborn resistance and a refusal to understand the damage being done to the economy and job creation.

The plan to develop agriculture is also welcome, but we should guard against simplistic views on land reform. Successful agriculture depends on water. This means investments in irrigation systems and the use of sophisticated technology to increase productivity. Simply changing the ownership of land will not produce any more food — intensive farming methods will.

Janine Myburgh

President, Cape Chamber of Commerce and Industry