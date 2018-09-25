Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Investors will wait and see

25 September 2018 - 05:02
President Cyril Ramaphosa speaks at the Nelson Mandela Peace Summit during the 73rd UN General Assembly in New York, the US, September 24 2018. Picture: REUTERS/CARLO ALLEGRI
President Cyril Ramaphosa speaks at the Nelson Mandela Peace Summit during the 73rd UN General Assembly in New York, the US, September 24 2018. Picture: REUTERS/CARLO ALLEGRI

President Cyril Ramaphosa is in New York to attend a session of the UN General Assembly. I wait with bated breath for his inaugural address to the UN, when he outlines our country’s foreign and domestic policy, including the land reform programme. My prediction is that the land reform topic will not be celebrated there.

Ramaphosa is also going to meet the CEs of major global companies as part of a drive to attract foreign direct investment.

Although he is admirably trying to contain corruption and malfeasance, investors are likely to adopt a wait-and-see approach. Furthermore, his recently unveiled economic stimulus plan has "no date and no timeline", as pointed out by economist Mike Schussler.

Aside from bankrupt and dysfunctional state entities, previous profiteering and malfeasance in provincial and municipal government will also be seen as red flags. Past government pillaging has not only hurt our country economically but also harmed its reputation. And the president has been slow to discharge those responsible for the theft and corruption.

We can take some comfort from the fact that the Chinese have lent billions of dollars to African nations and will continue to reap the benefits of these loans. For better or for worse, we are now married to China.

Nathan Cheiman
Northcliff

