Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Rape of nun rocks India

21 September 2018 - 05:02
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

The Catholic Church, after many exposes, confessions and compensations paid to victims of sexual abuse, has found itself embroiled in similar problems in India.

Public outrage at the rape of a nun by a prominent bishop has highlighted the many incidents of misconduct committed by their male colleagues — most of it suppressed by the church’s hierarchy.

The church’s handling of such issues has been to pay their way out of it, years later, and only following public protests.

In India, where rape is a major social problem often leading to the victims’ deaths, there has been little improvement in women’s safety.

But the Catholic Church’s involvement in such misconduct will further polarise the three major religions in a nation already faced with an increased rate of intolerance since the new administration’s rise to power.

The church in Kerala state has given the bishop a clean chit after he was accused of rape, calling him an "innocent soul", while labelling the victim as a person of dubious moral standing — even before the conclusion of a thorough investigation.

A R Modak
Robertsham

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
PETER BRUCE: President Ramaphosa must go big with ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
ROB ROSE: Banking on ignorance
Opinion / Editor's Note
3.
There are bigger issues than property rights in ...
Opinion
4.
JUSTICE MALALA: Ramaphosa’s halo slips but glory ...
Opinion / Home & Abroad
5.
SIMON BARBER: Bob Woodward shows there is method ...
Opinion / Columnists

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.