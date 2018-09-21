LETTER: Rape of nun rocks India

The Catholic Church, after many exposes, confessions and compensations paid to victims of sexual abuse, has found itself embroiled in similar problems in India.

Public outrage at the rape of a nun by a prominent bishop has highlighted the many incidents of misconduct committed by their male colleagues — most of it suppressed by the church’s hierarchy.

The church’s handling of such issues has been to pay their way out of it, years later, and only following public protests.

In India, where rape is a major social problem often leading to the victims’ deaths, there has been little improvement in women’s safety.

But the Catholic Church’s involvement in such misconduct will further polarise the three major religions in a nation already faced with an increased rate of intolerance since the new administration’s rise to power.

The church in Kerala state has given the bishop a clean chit after he was accused of rape, calling him an "innocent soul", while labelling the victim as a person of dubious moral standing — even before the conclusion of a thorough investigation.

A R Modak

Robertsham