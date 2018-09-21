Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Good Winde in Cape

21 September 2018 - 05:02
Alan Winde.Picture: TREVOR SAMSON
Alan Winde is an experienced politician who has served as a member of the Western Cape legislature since 1999. He is MEC of economic development and has performed exceptionally well for the past 10 years.

The DA has showcased how to run a province with increased jobs, improved health services and economic growth the order of the day. Wesgro, the tourism, trade & investment promotion agency, has done a sterling job showcasing the province to investors.

Winde’s tenure as MEC has been characterised by a business-friendly environment and reduced bureaucracy. This bodes well for his potential premiership role, where further blockages and red tape for investment, transport and crime will hopefully receive his dedicated attention and skills.

Jobs in the Western Cape swelled by 600,000 under his watch. Long may this continue in a country starved of hope and opportunity.

Mandisa Mbeki
Cape Town

