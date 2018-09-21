LETTER: DA needs a new strategy

The DA has finally pronounced its premier candidate for the Western Cape following rumours that their federal leader Mmusi Maimane had preferred himself to be the candidate for the position. It was foolish for Maimane to even think that he could run that province without the blessing of his white bosses.

The DA only uses blacks in the party to win more votes, and this is why it is very easy for them to ditch people when they predict a threat against white members. They have done this with promising young leaders such as Makashule Gana, Lindiwe Mazibuko and many others.

Maimane must be bold enough to lead the DA’s campaign nationally to avoid being seen as though they have already lost the general elections. The DA’s constitution allows for its leader to be first in line for deployments in the party and the state. Another reason for his behaviour could be that the Thuma Mina campaign led by President Cyril Ramaphosa is doing well, and the ANC seems to be finally doing something about the scourge of corruption. Now that things have changed, the DA will have to come up with another strategy.

It would have helped for the DA to work out the real reasons why its coalitions in some metros collapsed sooner than expected.

These coalitions should have been used as a testing ground for the 2019 elections. Now it seems as though coalitions are not a solution for the management of this country.

Tom Mhlanga

Braamfontein