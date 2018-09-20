LETTER: Zingiswa Losi and women’s rights

The time for female leadership has come very late to Cosatu. However, changing the gender of its president while the organisation keeps the neo-liberal system intact means nothing.

New Cosatu president Zingiswa Losi must make sure that the federation works towards getting rid of women’s oppression on the grounds of race, class and gender. She must advance the struggle of women exploited in factories and as domestic workers, who are paid less than other workers. It is time to end the race to the bottom for all black women. Women’s work at home must also be recognised as they have the responsibility of caring for their families. There is no natural cause for them to have the fundamental role of rearing children. Men can assist.

The reconfiguration of the tripartite alliance must mean that the working class is led by itself, not any other party. In the history of the working class there is no situation where workers were liberated by a political party it had not founded.

Mhlobo Gunguluzi

Gugulethu