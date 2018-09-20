LETTER: Same old sins and sinners

While there are those who claim that state capture is a figment of the imagination, the disclosures being made at the Zondo Commission of enquiry are cause for comment.

The Anglican Prayer Book — adopted in a time of turbulence — mentions two sins: those of commission and omission.

The Zuma presidency ended last December and President Cyril Ramaphosa took the poisoned chalice. Ramaphosa has made a few cosmetic changes to his cabinet, but essentially it remains the same group of people who — either by the sins of omission or commission — allowed the events that are now being recounted in Parktown.

Surely, all cabinet members of the Zuma presidency and MPs should be subpoenaed by the Zondo commission to account for their sins?

Many Constitutional Court judgments were scathing about the role of parliament, which did not call the Zuma administration to account.

And then there are the directors-general and the upper management cadres of the various departments of state. And the commentariat who all, in their large or small ways, contributed to the mess we face following the radical transformation of the economy.

Errol Callaghan

Kenilworth