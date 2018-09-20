LETTER: People chose their destiny

Unemployment is now more than 27% in SA and many people believe that this is the government’s problem. Such people should also wait for the government to decide where they live, where their children attend school, when they breathe and where they source their next meal.

Life is a choice. The government cruises the highways and byways in blue light brigades and all other individuals will remain where they are until they make choices. It is people’s own choice to be unemployed, not the government’s. Will I blame the former president for the continuing woes bedevilling the economy? Maybe. But for how long? A decade or two? And then what?

The government is an institution of the most Byzantine complexities since the Roman Empire. Many people have not learned this.

Instead of apportioning blame, people could invest in personal development to master the art of defining and achieving their dream goals, without the government.

Sello Scott

Via e-mail