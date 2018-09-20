Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Move fast on hemp

20 September 2018 - 05:02
Three cheers for Rob Davies’s decision that he and the department of trade & industry will consider the obstacles and opportunities for SA to become an active and innovative player in the growing hemp market.

In the mid-1990s, government departments published plans to encourage tens of thousands of unemployed families on communal land in the Eastern Cape to grow low-cannabis varieties of hemp. Families who grow dagga without Land Bank loans or technical services could easily do the same with low-cannabis hemp varieties.

The government sourced a linen mill in Gauteng that, during the off-season for flax, could be contracted to weave hemp into cloth for clothes. Nothing happened for 15 years.

Unemployment in communal lands and the clothing industry makes this decades-overdue revival of plans for hemp cloth and clothing urgent.

Keith Gottschalk
Claremont

