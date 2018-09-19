LETTER: Mantashe’s fantasy land

The fact that we are collectively more depressed than even in the depths of the Zupta era is because our leaders have been exposed as not only having misplaced policies, but as being somewhat clueless.

For example, it appears that mineral resources minister Gwede Mantashe actually believes there is such a thing as white monopoly capital, which is conspiring to oppress black business, and that "people from Stellenbosch" are telling Standard Bank what to do.

In the same way that the first rule of a drug dealer is "not to get high on your own supply", the first rule of a propagandist is not to believe your own propaganda.

Sydney Kaye Cape Town