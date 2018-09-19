LETTER: Cosatu needs to refocus

The Cosatu conference is sitting at a time when the federation is at its weakest.

Its leadership no longer inspires the confidence of most of its members. The problems Cosatu is facing began a while ago when some its former leaders tried to turn the federation into their personal entities. Union matters were mostly discussed in secret meetings, which were also held to lobby for top positions in the ANC.

They lost their focus, which is to champion the interests of workers. This led to some unintended consequences in the expulsion of Numsa, its then biggest affiliate, and Zwelinzima Vavi, its former general secretary.

This is an important opportunity for Cosatu to renew itself before it loses more members to rival federation Saftu. It must come up with resolutions that are for the workers and stop fighting proxy factional battles of the ANC.

Tom Mhlanga

Braamfontein