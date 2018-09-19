LETTER: Cannabis can lift tourism

The Constitutional Court has approved the growing and use of cannabis for private use. This creates an opportunity to tap into the growing cannabis tourism market for SA.

The Wild Coast in the Eastern Cape and other economically deprived areas in SA such as Free State, Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal, are known for cannabis production.

It is the most used drug/herb in the world, and it is impossible to police cannabis. The global demand for it makes it an effective economic means for a country such as SA, which finds itself in an economic growth trap.

Cannabis should be used to drive the performance of the economy. Cannabis tourism has a huge potential.

Unathi Sonwabile Henama

Pretoria