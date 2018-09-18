Opinion / Letters

LETTER: SABC’s sky-high salaries

18 September 2018 - 05:00
The SABC office in Auckland Park, Johannesburg. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES
The SABC office in Auckland Park, Johannesburg. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES

The article, "SABC must consider cutting jobs" (September 17), states that the salary bill is R3bn for 3,000 employees. That means the average annual salary at the SABC is R1m! Although implicit in the article, I believe this astonishing fact should be made front and centre.

How is it possible for such largesse to be tolerated? Naturally the unions and employees will be up in arms at the prospect of losing such generous salaries. It makes the average salary at Eskom seem modest by comparison.

Thomas Olver, Via e-mail

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
PETER BRUCE: Steel yourselves for China’s white ...
Opinion / Bruce's List
2.
THE FT COLUMN: Deal or no deal? May’s moment of ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
LUKANYO MNYANDA: Stand by for more Investec ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
ADEKEYE ADEBAJO: MTN shows why giants need to ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
EDITORIAL: Ripples from crisis of 2008
Opinion / Editorials

Related Articles

SABC must consider cutting jobs to stay afloat, says CEO
National

Cost-cutting ideas by SABC may include retrenchments
National / Media

A limping SABC drops a job cut bombshell
National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.