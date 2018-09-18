LETTER: SABC’s sky-high salaries

The article, "SABC must consider cutting jobs" (September 17), states that the salary bill is R3bn for 3,000 employees. That means the average annual salary at the SABC is R1m! Although implicit in the article, I believe this astonishing fact should be made front and centre.

How is it possible for such largesse to be tolerated? Naturally the unions and employees will be up in arms at the prospect of losing such generous salaries. It makes the average salary at Eskom seem modest by comparison.

Thomas Olver, Via e-mail