LETTER: Magashule ace of a suspect club

After weekend media reports that ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule had been in meetings in Durban with Dudu Myeni, among others, it has become clear Magashule has his back against the wall.

This is notwithstanding his denials of being involved in a plot to manipulate the party’s list processes in order to get Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma’s supporters to dominate the electoral lists.

The reprobates involved with Magashule are Jacob Zuma’s acolytes.

Moreover, Myeni’s alleged request to meet Magashule raises serious questions about his loyalty to President Cyril Ramaphosa. In most Third World nations, such a clandestine gathering with furtive motives would be seen as treason.

Nathan Cheiman, Northcliff