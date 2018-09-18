LETTER: Jacob Zuma’s brazen audacity

Former president Jacob Zuma has the temerity to assert with brazen audacity that state capture is a myth. Has he not digested the damning evidence revealed against him by former members of his entourage who did not conceal their disgust at the parasites — the Guptas — who plagued them?

Is Zuma aware of the voluminous incriminating evidence available against him? Is the ANC aware that, under its watch, R1-trillion was looted? Has it fallen into a comatose state and cannot realise the awesome implications of its inaction for the past 25 years?

We have now entered the seas of lies as those under scrutiny fight for their political and economic lives, trading falsehoods and allegations of dishonesty.

In the face of adversity, they display political buffoonery. It is up to the judiciary to separate truthful wheat from dishonest chaff. Financial chicanery has transformed SA into a viper’s nest as those in and out of the corridors of power engage in mortal combat.

Many people have developed a tendency to stretch the truth to unimaginable proportions, like those involved in the Steinhoff debacle.

Farouk Araie, Johannesburg