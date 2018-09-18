LETTER: Farms are now factories

In the letter "Land Must Be Returned" (September 11), the writer states that African peasantry was destroyed, and the land must therefore be returned. This is a profound example of cognitive dissonance.

In rich countries, the peasantry has over the past few centuries given way to industrialisation. In the US, only 2% of the population lives on the land, yet the US is rich and powerful. SA can’t be a peasant culture and an industrialised culture at the same time.

In SA — and unarguably through a violent process — the peasant way of life yielded to an industrial, urbanised culture.

The land has, for the most part, been transformed into factories. Many farms – certainly the most productive – are essentially factories producing food and fibre in an industrial, highly technological way.

Notwithstanding SA’s dry climate, its farmers are able to maintain a population hundreds of times greater than it was in the 17th century.

SA is the only African country that is self-sufficient in food.

It gains valuable foreign currency from fruit exports, among others.

If factory farms are converted back to peasantry farming, it is doubtful that this is what the majority of citizens will desire.

Willem Cronje, Free State