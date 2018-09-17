Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Fate depends on vote list

17 September 2018 - 05:02
Picture: ISTOCK
The people of SA and President Cyril Ramaphosa will know the future of the country long before the next election. As soon as the election lists are finalised, we will be able to work out the proportion of ANC MPs who will be supportive of the various factions.

Given that the DA is likely to have a small share of the vote, the relative success of the ANC and EFF’s populist vote-chasing policies will be the key parameter differentiating the scenarios.

We will know when the lists are finalised whether Ramaphosa will have meaningful power after the next election and whether the ANC will pursue the long-term interests of SA over the coming five years.

Greg Becker
Via e-mail

