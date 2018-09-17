Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Ace Magashule’s claptrap

17 September 2018 - 05:02
ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule. Picture: ALAISTER RUSSELL/ SUNDAY TIMES
ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule’s denial that he is not plotting with Jacob Zuma against President Cyril Ramaphosa is nonsense.

"National officials of the ANC did not know that I’d be meeting with Zuma, but in our national officials meeting yesterday, I briefed them," Magashule said. This type of speak is commonly referred to as limitation of damage.

More gobbledygook from Magashule followed: "If you say a vote of no confidence in Cyril Ramaphosa, you are saying vote of no confidence in me. I can’t vote myself out".

His fate will surely be decided after his evidence at the Zondo commission into state capture, but as the author Walter Scott said: "Oh, what a tangled web we weave when first we practise to deceive."

No doubt, time will tell.

Nathan Cheiman
Northcliff

