Opinion / Letters

LETTER: No proof to back up claim

14 September 2018 - 05:02
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK
Image:

The headline and bald statement of the article, Financial sector still locks out black asset managers (September 13), and that it is "structured to prevent meaningful participation" are contradicted in evidence provided in the story.

The article leans on Fatima Vawda, founder of 27four Investment Managers, who apparently stated that apart from the Public Investment Corporation, no-one is "supporting black asset managers". Ironically, the article goes on to quote three statements by Vawda that patently attribute the client selection to astute preference, certainly not lock-out.

These, states Vawda, are "under-representation of black firms, development of black professional skills and black firms not pulling their weight behind developmental funds".

These do not support the existence of a policy to lock out black asset managers. The evidence quoted by 27four raises the question: exactly who is locking them out? It looks more like a self-made problem, and racial harmony is not aided by this deliberate misinterpretation of facts reported.

Gavin Barnett
Somerset West

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
SIKONATHI MANTSHANTSHA: Laughing like a Zuma ...
Opinion / Between the Chains
2.
ROB ROSE: Markus Jooste’s road not taken
Opinion / Editor's Note
3.
EDITORIAL: Meokgo Matuba is a thug and liar
Opinion / Editorials
4.
EDITORIAL: Shifty Bain falls short of clarity
Opinion / Editorials
5.
EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Ace Magashule causes ...
Opinion / Columnists

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.