LETTER: Thoughts on reviving SA

Congratulations to Imraan Valodia on an excellent set of suggestions in his article, Ten ideas for reviving the economy and reducing SA’s dire inequality (September 10).

His proposals on revising the land reform sections of the constitution should be adopted by President Cyril Ramaphosa, whose general observations offered to date have merely opened a Pandora’s box of speculation and allowed the EFF political space to apparently drive ANC policy while weighing severely on the economy.

The police and prosecuting authorities should put together a watertight case against one "senior" member of the Zupta gang of thieves as quickly as possible and have that person put on trial. Additionally, the appointment of the new head of the National Prosecuting Authority should be expedited.

It does not have to be a prosecution for a major criminal act; a small matter is good enough as long as success in court is achieved. Once that person is in prison, more investigations can be conducted to determine the extent of the criminal conduct.

In view of the national importance of the state capture investigations, perhaps the court system can be persuaded to prioritise these cases.

Robert Stone

Linden