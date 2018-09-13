LETTER: Bain & Co must pay back Sars — now

Bain & Co has said the R164m it earned would be set aside and used as prescribed by the Nugent inquiry or, in the absence of direction from the commission, would be used for "the benefit of SA".

This is disingenuous. Give the money back to the people who paid you. Give it back to the SA Revenue Service (Sars), and do so immediately. There’s no need to wait for anyone to give you direction on this, just pay back the money.

Spend the money "for the benefit of SA"? This smacks of opportunism, of a way to somehow couch their repayment of ill-gotten gains as a benevolent cause.

James Drew

Via e-mail