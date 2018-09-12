Opinion / Letters

LETTER: SA arming Middle East

In Yemen I encountered a Denel team on an arms trade mission

12 September 2018 - 05:02
People walk near the site of a Saudi-led air strike in Sanaa, Yemen. Picture: REUTERS
People walk near the site of a Saudi-led air strike in Sanaa, Yemen. Picture: REUTERS

In his column, Recession turns up heat on Ramaphosa (September 7), Anthony Butler references Rheinmetall Denel Munition’s alleged supply of weapons to the Saudi-led aggression in Yemen and possible war crimes.

This is hardly a surprise. When I was working in Sanaa some years ago, I encountered a Denel team on an arms trade mission. SA has a long history of trying to sell arms into the volatile Middle East that dates back to the apartheid-era links to Israel and the development of nuclear weapons.

Seamus Cleary
Via e-mail

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
EDITORIAL: Complete the sentence, ANC
Opinion / Editorials
2.
CAROL PATON: Should government blow deficit ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
PETER BRUCE: Serena’s tennis temper tantrum
Opinion / Bruce's List
4.
TOM EATON: Believe in something, just not brand ...
Opinion
5.
EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Is what'sdanmatjiladoing@… the ...
Opinion / Columnists

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.