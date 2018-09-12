LETTER: SA arming Middle East

In his column, Recession turns up heat on Ramaphosa (September 7), Anthony Butler references Rheinmetall Denel Munition’s alleged supply of weapons to the Saudi-led aggression in Yemen and possible war crimes.

This is hardly a surprise. When I was working in Sanaa some years ago, I encountered a Denel team on an arms trade mission. SA has a long history of trying to sell arms into the volatile Middle East that dates back to the apartheid-era links to Israel and the development of nuclear weapons.

Seamus Cleary

Via e-mail