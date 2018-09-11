LETTER: Land must be returned

I fully support land expropriation without compensation, and the constitution must be amended to allow the government to return the land that was robbed and stolen from SA’s indigenous people.

European settlers received land after the dispossession of indigenous Africans in some parts of the country following massacres.

Reconciliation can only happen once the land is returned to its rightful owners. In the process of dispossession, European settlers took the very fertile land and forced Africans to settle where land was not conducive for agriculture.

The African peasantry was destroyed and they were forced sell their labour in order to live. We need our land returned by the government. No more stupid willing buyer and willing seller sell-out.

The expropriation of land without compensation does not mean that we can only expropriate land to build highways and bridges, but also expropriation for reconciliation, which should have happened from the onset of SA’s constitutional democracy.

The EFF has to be commended for reminding the ANC of the reason for its formation: reclaiming the land from the British imperialists. Expropriation without compensation must be legislated before next year’s elections, or the ANC and the DA will lose the support of voters.

Mhlobo Gunguluzi

Gugulethu