LETTER: ANC MP Vincent Smith’s money matters

There has been much in the media about the money ANC MP Vincent Smith received from facility management firm Bosasa, which landed huge contracts from the government. The speculation about whether this money was a loan or some form of income continues.

Smith said he borrowed the money to pay his child’s university fees, but if an MP who earns a very good salary, which I speculate is in the top 10% in the country, cannot afford university fees for his child, most South Africans surely cannot afford them either.

If Smith cannot afford the fees without "borrowing" the money to pay for them, he is obviously living well above his means, which is not a good sign for one who is making decisions on behalf of the country.

Lesley Cowan

Via e-mail