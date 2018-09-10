Opinion / Letters

LETTER: No place for demagogues

10 September 2018 - 05:02
EFF supporters. Picture: ROGAN WARD
I have great respect for your publication, also because I’m reasonably certain that you wouldn’t publish the suggestion that beetroot and African potatoes are a cure for HIV. So why publish an opinion piece by the EFF’s Mbuyiseni Ndlozi that is premised on economic fallacy without theoretical underpinning, under which generations of Russians, North Koreans, Venezuelans and East Europeans had to suffer? (SA may very well be beyond a technical recession, and this is why, September 6).

Never mind the fact that Ndlozi uses populist rhetoric to incite racist hatred. Globalisation, science and free markets have reduced poverty more than anything else in history. Wrongheaded demagoguery like Ndlozi’s has no place on your platforms.

Rolf Endres
Via e-mail

