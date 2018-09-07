LETTER: State land plan of no use

I am a beneficiary of the Riemvasmaak Trust land that was returned to us by the late president Nelson Mandela. Notwithstanding this victory, officials from the provincial rural development office in Kimberley, backed by powerful politicians in the province, have successfully blocked any progress.

After millions of rands from government, not a single grapevine or farm returned to the people to date has succeeded. The people are actually worse off. The Special Investigating Unit has got involved, but we don’t know what happens to all these investigations.

I therefore agree — what is the point of returning land to the people when it is their own politicians, aided by corrupt government officials, who frustrate progress and diverting millions to themselves?

Samuel Nxazonke

Via e-mail