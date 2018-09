Your correspondents Rob Rose and Linda Ensor are excessively sceptical about Markus Jooste’s testimony before Parliament. Steinhoff’s alleged problems are perfectly clear in Latin. I quote from Henry Beard’s Extreme Latin: "Non vero damnum erat sed mutuum, quod scilicet in rationibus existimatur lucrum. (It wasn’t really a loss, it was a loan, which of course shows up as a profit.)"

Hilton Tayler

Via e-mail