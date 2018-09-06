LETTER: Why use fund managers?

Would the average investor be better or worse off if all fund managers were shot?

In mitigation, investors share a great deal of the blame by collectively believing that the parable of the loaves and fishes applies to the stock market.

No interest payment or dividend is capable of magical enhancement after it has been paid. This is blindingly obvious to all and sundry, so why does everyone act as though they believed otherwise? Can it be the dulcet tones of the persuasive fund manager, or the investor’s excitement at the possibility of winning on fortune’s roulette wheel?

All investors are trying to play the game of beggar thy neighbour and, on average, failing miserably. It’s the managers and their hangers-on who cannot lose, except of course when their performance is so miserable that they stop making obscene bonuses.

Perhaps you might think they can derive some succour from asking the investment industry whether they are really this crooked. But is it likely they would be capable of understanding your point of view when their livelihood, status and very survival depends upon them not understanding it? So, having seen the evidence, decide on your verdict.

Robin Ducret

Franschhoek