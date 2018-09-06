LETTER: Slippery slope for SA

Listening to energy minister Jeff Radebe announcing the new petrol price increase of only 5c to mitigate the effect of record high fuel prices, I wondered what scared the ANC and inspired this unprecedented move. Civil unrest perhaps?

Is it because we have high unemployment, a tax revenue shortfall of over R50bn, state-owned enterprises asking the National Treasury for bailouts, or projected GDP growth that most probably won’t even hit 1% for the year? When the rand has depreciated more than 10% since the beginning of August and the world price of crude has jumped over $5 per barrel in the same period, how can they possibly absorb this loss of income from the fuel levies?

The levies were a bonanza for years for the government as the poor public suckers subsidised many other things — except road maintenance and the Road Accident Fund. How about the fuel companies taking a knock as well?

With the imminent results of a recession and another downgrade, I think we are going to have a very scary ride until Christmas and beyond.

JM Bouvier Bryanston