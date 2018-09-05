Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Show us your work, Bain

05 September 2018 - 05:02
Picture: SUPPLIED
Picture: SUPPLIED

There is a misconception that the SA Revenue Service (Sars) paid Bain & Company R150m for their services. The truth is that taxpayers had to foot the bill. We would now like to see the invoices and reports we paid for.

Bain could publish them on their website so we can see their skills and the cost-effective way they improved operations at Sars.

Tom Moyane was transferred to Sars from correctional services. Obviously, he needed the services of a consulting firm to learn the intricacies of tax collection.

It sounds like a medical aid providing a lawyer to remove my appendix and then charging me to send him to medical school. Curiouser and curiouser, as Alice said.

John Weinkove
Craighall

