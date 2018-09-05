LETTER: SA can learn from Canada

Since the ascendancy of President Donald Trump to the Oval Office there has been lot of uncertainty about the trajectory of US trade relations with the entire world.

Granted, the US remains one of the biggest economies in the world. It is one of the biggest trading partners of SA.

The US administration has used its economic muscle to dispense patronage or blackmail trade partners to either support or vanquish them.

Africa, and in particular SA, is feeling the pressure of those trade relations. We should take a leaf out of Canada’s book on how they are getting what is best for their citizens in trade relations without wrecking the ship.

This attitude should be adopted by SA’s government. It should show that we are not going to be bullied by the US administration.

We stand resolute in our convictions, our policies and, in particular, the issue of redress of the injustices of the past, including expropriation of land without compensation.

SA will negotiate the best trade deal with the US, led by President Cyril Ramaphosa, to ensure that it addresses the issues of poverty, unemployment and inequality.

No African Growth and Opportunity Act deal is better than a bad Agoa deal.

Mafika Siphiwe Mgcina

Johannesburg