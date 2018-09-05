Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Red flags and blue lights

05 September 2018
The evidence by Phumla Williams before the Zondo commission was interesting and revealing indeed. Williams’s statement that former communications minister Faith Muthambi ordered her to address her as “honourable minister” is a symptom of the esteem in which she and others in the ANC hold themselves.

The ministers’ self-admiration also prescribes that they be conveyed in blue light convoys for all to see — despite the enormous cost to taxpayers.

This is how SA has been governed. Ignore the benefits for the country; do what is good for self.

Slowly but surely the can of worms is being opened. So much so that reprobates such as Jimmy Manyi are breaking the law by communicating with witnesses giving evidence at the Zondo commission.

Nathan Cheiman
Northcliff

 

