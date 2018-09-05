LETTER: Cyril Ramaphosa loses the plot

Watching the spectacle at the Zondo commission on the Guptas’ effrontery, the Trumpisation of the land debate and now talk by the presidency of the need to expedite the nationalisation of medical aid schemes, it will not be unreasonable for observers to assume that President Cyril Ramaphosa has lost control and is now complicit in snuffing the SA economy to perpetual decline.

In the past eight months, Ramaphosa has allowed himself to be snookered by the populist land-grabbing orotundity that will destroy whatever credibility the post-Mandela ANC leadership ever had.

Listening to Ramaphosa and the brains trust weevil attempt to explain why changing the constitution will help the destitute has become odious.

Even the Guptas were not fatuous enough to make demands about hijacking the constitution for their gain.

The ANC leadership has now dropped all pretensions of legitimacy and accepted the path of racial discourse and destruction of the rule of law to save their sinking ship.

What we are now witnessing is the end of the dream our founders Mandela and FW de Klerk had for this nation.

John N Catsicas

Johannesburg