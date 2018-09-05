Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Copy France: ban the cell

05 September 2018 - 05:02
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

Personal telephony, technology’s smartest invention, has finally crossed the line between use and misuse.

France’s ban on children using them at schools is a move that should be emulated by education bodies globally as levels of school and post-school results wither under the weight of this new pastime.

French President Emmanuel Macron’s push for legislation must be one of the most far-reaching attempts to block a new generation of learners being distracted by their gadgets.

AR Modak
Robertsham

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
EDITORIAL: Actions Bain must explain
Opinion / Editorials
2.
New Deal a mirage unless president sells an ...
Opinion
3.
EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Out with the old, in with the ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
CAROL PATON: Business an outsider while alliances ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
TOM EATON: We know power corrupts, so why the ...
Opinion / Columnists

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.