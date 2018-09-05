LETTER: Copy France: ban the cell

Personal telephony, technology’s smartest invention, has finally crossed the line between use and misuse.

France’s ban on children using them at schools is a move that should be emulated by education bodies globally as levels of school and post-school results wither under the weight of this new pastime.

French President Emmanuel Macron’s push for legislation must be one of the most far-reaching attempts to block a new generation of learners being distracted by their gadgets.

AR Modak

Robertsham

