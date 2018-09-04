LETTER: Fine words, putrid actions

Sentient South Africans are not in the least surprised by the revelations tumbling out of the Parktown Pandora’s box opened by the Zondo commission.

It is timely to reflect on what the ANC’s national newly elected executive committee said after its first meeting in January in East London. Here are pertinent extracts:

"The ANC is of the firm view that the country’s intelligence services, the police and prosecutorial authorities should be strengthened and fortified to act with professionalism and without fear, favour or prejudice …

"We must work to restore the credibility of public institutions, including … law enforcement agencies, by addressing excessive turnover in senior positions, undue political interference, poor co-ordination and corruption."

In the "new dawn" of the Ramaphosa era, the only positive developments in relation to these clear goals of the ANC is that the Zondo commission has at last begun its public hearings.

The probity and integrity of law enforcement in SA remains as indifferent as it was in January. The appointment of Bheki Cele as police minister in March does not bode well; he was dismissed as police commissioner for incompetence and dishonesty. A judge’s recommendation that he be investigated for corruption was ignored.

The advocacy and agitation for the appointment of a new chapter nine integrity commission is ignored by the ANC; the submissions on the topic are not engaged at all this year and the chair of the parliamentary committee charged with the task, Vincent Smith, now stands accused of a corrupt relationship with Bosasa. The fine words of the ANC do not align with its putrid actions.

Paul HoffmanSC

Director, Institute for Accountability in Southern Africa