LETTER: David Mabuza’s clowning glory

Deputy President David Mabuza’s statement that "the very fact that I am holding public office means I have nothing to hide" amply demonstrates that he is a clown.

Does he sincerely believe that Jacob Zuma and many of his partners in crime who also held public office have nothing to hide?

The dilemma that many miscreants have in the ANC is that they are brainless. Perhaps their minds are mainly focused on the act of deceit and corruption.

Our country’s leaders are on the front pages of newspapers globally. Unfortunately, for the wrong reasons.

Nathan Cheiman

Northcliff