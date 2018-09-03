Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Who will come forward?

03 September 2018 - 05:02
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

It is common cause that the Zuptas accumulated many billions of rand in many corrupt deals. This would have been impossible without the involvement of many government and state-owned entity officials, all of whom could throw light (from torches to searchlights) on the issue if they wanted to.

So far, those who have been witnesses to state capture largely or fully resisted the Zupta overtures. The great majority are afraid because, at least partly, they went along with illegal activities. Even if they are not prosecuted, they will have to show themselves in a bad light, which is likely to be career-limiting.

It seems unlikely, therefore, that there will be volunteers from this group of government officials: they are going to have to be forced to appear, and the evidence leaders are going to have to probe for the details of their involvement.

Roger Briggs
Edenvale

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
EDITORIAL: Inquiries arm SA with crucial insights ...
Opinion / Editorials
2.
Energy plan’s drafters are stuck in a coal hole ...
Opinion
3.
JAMIE CARR: Woolworths, the latest fashion victim
Opinion / Diamonds & Dogs
4.
MICHAEL MORRIS: Both pictures are real — progress ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
LUKANYO MNYANDA: No cash for stimulus, but words ...
Opinion / Columnists

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.