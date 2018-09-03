LETTER: SA tackling race relations

More than 20 years after German reunification, the effect of living under an oppressive system for decades still filters through among the section of the population that lived in the former East Germany.

Due to a lack of real freedom and true democracy, such people are more susceptible to the kind of right-wing populism and intolerance currently affecting the US and Europe. Economic and socio-economic disparities also provide fertile ground for such sentiments.

Unifying deeply divided societies in Germany and SA after decades of oppressive rule started at about the same time. Germany had a huge advantage — a strong economy, a common language and high levels of education.

Germany’s "have-nots" were around 17-million and the "haves" about 60-million people.

In SA the economy was on its knees after apartheid; the "have-nots" were around 40 million and the "haves" around 4.5 million people; and the country had diverse languages, cultures and levels of education.

Despite the unequal point of departure, we are faring better than many democracies in the field of race relations.

The ugly incidents of racism and intolerance in democracies such as Germany and the US are a reminder of the importance of not allowing any space for racism to thrive, especially in diverse societies.

Dawie Jacobs

Sterrewag