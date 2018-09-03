LETTER: Cyril shows true colours

The fact that the people responsible for the Life Esidimeni deaths were re-elected to leadership positions in the ANC, and that no action has been taken against them, makes a complete mockery of everything President Cyril Ramaphosa has said about good, responsible governance.

His pushing ahead with expropriation without compensation before the hearings were complete, and his utterings about wanting Julius Malema to "come home", show his true colours. All the commentators who thought there would be a new dawn were delusional.

It is time for radical action to be taken to the ANC’s doorstep. It’s time for agriculture to stand up and stop being the ANC’s punching bag.

They should stop all food production just for one month, feed only their staff and immediate family and then make demands as the mobs do.

Charles Cadman

