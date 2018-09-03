Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Cyril shows true colours

03 September 2018 - 05:02
Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: GCIS
Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: GCIS

The fact that the people responsible for the Life Esidimeni deaths were re-elected to leadership positions in the ANC, and that no action has been taken against them, makes a complete mockery of everything President Cyril Ramaphosa has said about good, responsible governance.

His pushing ahead with expropriation without compensation before the hearings were complete, and his utterings about wanting Julius Malema to "come home", show his true colours. All the commentators who thought there would be a new dawn were delusional.

It is time for radical action to be taken to the ANC’s doorstep. It’s time for agriculture to stand up and stop being the ANC’s punching bag.

They should stop all food production just for one month, feed only their staff and immediate family and then make demands as the mobs do.

Charles Cadman
Via e-mail

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
EDITORIAL: Inquiries arm SA with crucial insights ...
Opinion / Editorials
2.
Energy plan’s drafters are stuck in a coal hole ...
Opinion
3.
JAMIE CARR: Woolworths, the latest fashion victim
Opinion / Diamonds & Dogs
4.
MICHAEL MORRIS: Both pictures are real — progress ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
LUKANYO MNYANDA: No cash for stimulus, but words ...
Opinion / Columnists

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.