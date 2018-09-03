LETTER: Bar-room talk as news

Your article, "IFP leader to retire after 2019 polls" (August 29), is the epitome of bar-room talk converted into news.

The official responses of the party are not incorporated into the article and the only conclusion that can be made is that there is an anti-IFP agenda.

It is public knowledge that Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi announced his intention not to stand for election as party president at our next national conference. He indicated that he would lend support to party activities as per the wishes of the new leadership.

Velenkosini Hlabisa was not nominated by Buthelezi. In October 2017 an extended national council representing all party structures unanimously nominated Hlabisa to stand for election as party leader.

In July the IFP announced at a media conference that after a thorough process of branch auditing to eradicate bogus branches, and after completion of the policy review process, a national general conference would be convened to, among other things, elect new leadership.

The finalisation of the IFP’s 2019 election manifesto is dependent on the conference’s policy resolutions.

The matter of the face of the party in the elections will be determined by the leadership at an appropriate time, consistent with our election plans and strategies.

Mkhuleko Hlengwa

MP IFP national spokesperson