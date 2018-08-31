LETTER: SA sends out scary signals

Brian Joffe’s statement recently that investors are "very anti-SA" is an understatement. Our country is on the verge of being a rogue state as a consequence of Jacob Zuma’s presidency.

The government’s call for expropriation of land without compensation is viewed by many investors as a dangerous signal for future investment. US President Donald Trump takes the view that it is immoral and illegal.

The ANC and the government have no plan, in any event, on how to deal with "new farmers". The cost of equipping them with implements such as tractors and harvesters will run into hundreds of billions of rand.

Aside from the fact that National Health Insurance will cost a few hundred billion rand, the SA Revenue Service is underachieving and will continue to do so until the government reins in corruption. More than R600bn has been lost to looting and corruption since 1994, and little or nothing has been done to retrieve this money.

As Duma Gqubule accurately wrote in "Place economy in ICU now to staunch the flow of blood" (August 28): "SA’s dismal economic performance has nothing to do with the global economy." None of the main political parties has a plan to start an economic recovery.

Nathan Cheiman, Northcliff