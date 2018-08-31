LETTER: ANC’s lose-lose allies

Steven Friedman thinks, in "Negotiated economic change can boost market system" (August 29), that if the government negotiated with stakeholders in the economy, it could achieve a win-win solution to tackle inequality.

The obvious flaw in that argument is the ever-present contradictions in ANC policy. The party’s main allies, who it needs to keep on board for electoral purposes, are its biggest policy problems. For instance, labour, with its demands for above-inflation wage increases and more legal protection which is in conflict with job creation. And traditional leaders are demanding illegal powers in conflict with land redistribution, equality before the law and many facets of the bill of rights.

Sydney Kaye, Cape Town