LETTER: The EFF has cheated voters

The EFF has not done a thorough calculation of its decision to side with the ANC in Nelson Mandela Bay and Tshwane. The majority of its voters, who are middle class in the metros, did not vote for the ANC because they wanted to "punish" it.

So did the EFF decide that the punishment is over, without the electorate agreeing? People chose not to vote for the ANC, period. Now, two years after the local government elections, the EFF chooses to return power to the ANC.

Its actions have the potential to lose it voters who were impressed with its role as kingmaker. Voters wanted a change of leadership in ANC-led municipalities that were accused of corruption, nepotism, incompetence and partisanship. Thus, for the EFF to take power from the ANC and return it through a back door is incomprehensible.

"Crosstitution" (also known as floor-crossing) was abolished in 2009 because it toyed with voters. It cheated them of true choices. So the EFF must get set to deal with cheated voters.

Before the local government elections, many people wanted former president Jacob Zuma out of the leadership of the ANC. The EFF is holding on to borrowed power from these disgruntled ANC members. When the tide turns, they will choose to side with their home party.

The EFF will slowly lose the bargaining power it has over the ANC and DA. This will strip it of its kingmaker role and it will be an insignificant party that can be swallowed at any stage, especially by the ANC and under the ANC’s terms.

Phillimon Mnisi, Protea Glen